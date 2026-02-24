Azerbaijan set to secure impressive allocations for liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Allocation of more than 26 billion manat ($15 billion) from the state budget of Azerbaijan alone, including 2026, will be secured for the restoration of liberated territories, Vugar Bayramov, MP, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, said at today's plenary session of parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, like all settlements liberated under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Khojaly is being rebuilt and developed. Over 4,000 residents have already settled in the district, including Khojaly city and seven villages.

The MP noted that in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, where more than 75,000 citizens live and work, another 80,000 people, that is, over 150,000 citizens, are expected to live and work in the liberated territories by the end of this year.

"After the victory, nearly 23 billion manat ($13.5 billion) has been allocated for the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, and a total of 3.7 billion manat ($2.2 billion) is planned to be allocated for this direction, including in 2026. This means that over 26 billion manat (about $15.3 billion) will be allocated from the state budget for the restoration of the liberated territories. This funding will cover the reconstruction of infrastructure, the construction of residential buildings for settlement, as well as the restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure related to the provision of social and communal services," he explained.

The MP emphasized that Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur have the potential to form a 10% share in Azerbaijan's economy.

"This indicates that in the coming years, Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur will contribute more than 15 billion manat ($8.8 billion) in additional value to the national economy, showing that the economic potential of the liberated territories is quite high," Bayramov noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel