Kazakhstan allocates major funds to boost spring agricultural campaign
The Kazakh government is providing substantial support for the upcoming agricultural season, focusing on machinery leasing, fuel provision, and targeted assistance to ensure effective and timely sowing and harvest operations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy