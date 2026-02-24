Kazakhstan begins work on Civil Aviation Master Plan through 2050

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Kazakhstan has begun work on the Civil Aviation Master Plan (CAMP) through 2050, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Transport.

The launch of the project was discussed during a meeting between Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expert group project coordinator Louise Stols.

According to Lastaev, the CAMP being developed by ICAO experts will serve as a strategic guideline for the high-quality and balanced development of Kazakhstan’s entire civil aviation system, taking into account the best international practices. He emphasized that civil aviation development is currently a state priority.

He noted that Kazakhstan is undertaking large-scale modernization of airport infrastructure, while domestic airlines continue to renew and expand their fleets with modern Western-made aircraft. Simultaneously, the general aviation and unmanned aviation sectors are experiencing dynamic growth, complemented by the implementation of strategies designed to promote sustainable development within the industry.

Meanwhile, during her visit, Stols is scheduled to hold meetings with key industry stakeholders, analyze existing strategic documents, and prepare the CAMP work plan. The ICAO-led development of the master plan represents an independent professional assessment that will help shape a model for the development of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel