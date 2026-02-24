EBRD targets to implement water supply upgrade projects in Azerbaijan's Ganja and Shaki

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to implement projects to improve water supply in Azerbaijan's Ganja and Shaki cities, Senior Banker at EBRD, Real Hajiyev, said during a roundtable discussion titled "Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risk, and Responsible Business Action," held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the overall investment for the project underway in Ganja amounts to 410 million euros.

"The project will include the construction of water supply systems, water collection and treatment facilities, and rainwater management infrastructure. Financial documents for 35 million euro have already been signed for the Ganja project, and an additional 120 million euro is expected to be finalized this year," he explained.

According to Hajiyev, the EBRD is set to launch a project aimed at enhancing water infrastructure in Shaki and its neighboring villages. The total investment stands at around 95 million euros, with 57 million euros earmarked for this year.

The bank representative emphasized that physical investments must be accompanied by effective policies that encourage the reduction of water loss, the treatment and reuse of wastewater, and the rational use of available water resources. He pointed out that the private sector should also contribute the necessary experience and expertise.

