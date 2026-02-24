Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan set to expand cross-border junctions to boost freight transport

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to expand the capacity of cross-border junctions to boost freight transport, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

A joint delegation from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has conducted a working trip to the countries' cross-border railway facilities, where they carried out a detailed inspection of the Saryagash and Syr Darya junctions. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to implement agreements between Astana and Tashkent aimed at increasing transportation volumes to 60 million tons.

During the visit, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the capacity of cross-border junctions. The Saryagash junction is poised to boost its capacity from 36 to 40 train pairs daily, while the Oasis junction is set for a remarkable fivefold increase, soaring to 10 train pairs per day.

Focused efforts were dedicated to enhancing the Syrdarya junction. With the launch of the Darbaza-Maktaral section, the number of train pairs will increase to 10, laying the essential groundwork to reach the ambitious freight turnover goal of 60 million tons.

The parties also examined infrastructure development, focusing on resolving bottlenecks that impact the capacity and efficiency of railway transportation.

According to the Kazakh ministry, the volume of rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached 32.3 million tons in 2025, which is a 16% increase compared to 2024.

