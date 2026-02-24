Azerbaijan tallies product sales in its Sumgayit Industrial Park for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Products totaling 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) were sold in the Sumgayit Industrial Park of Azerbaijan in 2025, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, Seymur Adigozalov, said at a press conference on the agency's activities for the past year and the upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

He stated that there are presently 40 entities registered in Sumgayit Industrial Park, which is recognized as the largest industrial park in the South Caucasus.

"In 2025, the park recorded sales of products totaling 2.2 billion manat, with exports contributing 1.1 billion manat ($650 million) to that figure.



These metrics unequivocally highlight the park's pivotal position in the broader industrial landscape and its contributions to non-oil export dynamics," he remarked.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel