Number of new domestic seed varieties in Kazakhstan triples

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. The number of newly recommended domestic seed varieties in Kazakhstan has tripled compared to recent years, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The statement was made during a government meeting, on February 24, by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov.

In 2026, 45 new high-yield varieties of Kazakh selection have been recommended for use, three times more than in 2021.

The measure is presented as part of intensified support for national breeding programs. According to the Minister, special attention is being paid to the development of seed production.

At the same time, the share of grain crops in domestic seed breeding has decreased from 40% to 26% in favor of high-margin oilseed and fodder crops.

To modernize the variety testing network, the ministry proposes introducing fees for testing foreign seed varieties.

In parallel, fertilizer application levels are increasing across the country.

“For 2026, the fertilizer application plan stands at 2.3 million tons. Producers and suppliers are currently contracting and building up stocks in warehouses. I would like to note that the advance subsidy mechanism for mineral fertilizers, launched in 2024, has contributed to the development of the chemical industry and increased domestic fertilizer production,” Saparov said.