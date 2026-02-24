Iran scales up agricultural sector lending
Loans handed out by Iranian banks to the agricultural sector have really taken off over the past year. This growth shows a keen eye on nurturing agricultural development in Iran. The funds were distributed across various initiatives aimed at boosting the sector's overall productivity.
