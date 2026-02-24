Turkish delegation visits 'Turkish Martyrdom' monument in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A delegation led by Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), visited the “Turkish Martyrs” monument in Azerbaijan's Baku on February 24, Trend reports.

At this cemetery, which symbolizes the eternity and indestructibility of the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the memory of the heroes and selfless Turkish brothers who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence was honored, and bouquets of flowers were laid.

Will be updated