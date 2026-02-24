Global Baku Forum platform for rich dialogue in time of uncertainty – UNCTAD chief (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Global Baku Forum is a platform for rich dialogue bringing together leaders, thinkers and change makers across regions and sectors, Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan said, Trend reports.

“At a time of growing uncertainty and global change, dialogue matters more than ever. That is what makes the Global Baku Forum so meaningful. The forum is a platform for rich dialogue, bringing together leaders, thinkers and change makers across regions and sectors to respectfully discuss current challenges, share ideas, strengthen partnerships and advance practical solutions for our common future,” she said.

Grynspan emphasized the importance of cooperation in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.

“By coming together, we can build bridges and shape a more inclusive, stable and sustainable world. I warmly invite you to join me at the Global Baku Forum in March 2026,” she added.

The XIII Global Baku Forum is scheduled for March 12–14, 2026, in Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition". Established in 2013 and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the event serves as a platform for current and former government officials, international organizations, and academics to discuss regional and global policy. This 13th edition follows a period of increased diplomatic activity in the region and will focus on themes of geopolitical transition and international security.