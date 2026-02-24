Helicopter crashes in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A helicopter crashed in Dorcheh city in the central Iranian Isfahan Province this morning, Trend reports.
The crash occurred in the area of the city's fruit and vegetable market. The incident is reported to have taken place as a result of a technical malfunction.
Mohsen Momeni, head of the Isfahan Red Crescent Society of Iran, said that four people have died and one person has been injured as a result of the incident.
