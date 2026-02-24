Helicopter crashes in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A helicopter crashed in Dorcheh city in the central Iranian Isfahan Province this morning, Trend reports.

The crash occurred in the area of ​​the city's fruit and vegetable market. The incident is reported to have taken place as a result of a technical malfunction.

Mohsen Momeni, head of the Isfahan Red Crescent Society of Iran, said that four people have died and one person has been injured as a result of the incident.

