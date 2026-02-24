Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 24, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 8 currencies went up, while 38 currencies fell compared to February 23.

The official rate for $1 is 1,294,609 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,528,059 rials. On February 23, the euro was priced at 1,528,688 rials.

Currency Rial on February 24 Rial on February 23 1 US dollar USD 1,294,608 1,297,330 1 British pound GBP 1,748,636 1,749,278 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,673,527 1,673,305 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,001 143,267 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,388 136,204 1 Danish krone DKK 204,559 204,606 1 Indian rupee INR 14,233 14,301 1 UAE Dirham AED 352,514 353,255 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,222,838 4,233,115 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 463,691 464,275 100 Japanese yen JPY 838,905 836,796 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 165,567 166,006 1 Omani rial OMR 3,365,947 3,371,834 1 Canadian dollar CAD 945,888 948,224 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 772,325 775,577 1 South African rand ZAR 80,886 80,936 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,532 29,602 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,829 16,905 1 Qatari riyal QAR 355,662 356,409 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 98,867 99,007 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,711 11,736 1 Australian dollar AUD 914,074 918,804 1 Saudi riyal SAR 345,229 345,955 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,443,106 3,450,346 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,060,374 1,024,146 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,060,374 1,061,000 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,894 41,940 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 617 618 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 889,122 893,409 1 Libyan dinar LYD 204,920 205,395 1 Chinese yuan CNY 187,454 187,784 100 Thai baht THB 4,180,485 4,172,742 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 332,731 332,379 1,000 South Korean won KRW 897,381 896,759 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,825,963 1,829,803 1 euro EUR 1,528,059 1,528,688 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 260,098 260,683 1 Georgian lari GEL 484,157 485,054 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,985 76,767 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,551 20,519 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 450,294 453,395 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 761,535 762,826 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,245,280 2,234,043 1 Tajik somoni TJS 136,802 137,167 1 Turkmen manat TMT 369,970 370,666 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,209 3,215

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,635,887 rials and $1 costs 1,385,962.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.60-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

