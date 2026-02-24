Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 24

Economy Materials 24 February 2026 09:31 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 24

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 24, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 8 currencies went up, while 38 currencies fell compared to February 23.

The official rate for $1 is 1,294,609 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,528,059 rials. On February 23, the euro was priced at 1,528,688 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 24

Rial on February 23

1 US dollar

USD

1,294,608

1,297,330

1 British pound

GBP

1,748,636

1,749,278

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,673,527

1,673,305

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,001

143,267

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,388

136,204

1 Danish krone

DKK

204,559

204,606

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,233

14,301

1 UAE Dirham

AED

352,514

353,255

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,222,838

4,233,115

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

463,691

464,275

100 Japanese yen

JPY

838,905

836,796

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

165,567

166,006

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,365,947

3,371,834

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

945,888

948,224

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

772,325

775,577

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,886

80,936

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,532

29,602

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,829

16,905

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

355,662

356,409

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

98,867

99,007

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,711

11,736

1 Australian dollar

AUD

914,074

918,804

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

345,229

345,955

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,443,106

3,450,346

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,060,374

1,024,146

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,060,374

1,061,000

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,894

41,940

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

617

618

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

889,122

893,409

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

204,920

205,395

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

187,454

187,784

100 Thai baht

THB

4,180,485

4,172,742

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

332,731

332,379

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

897,381

896,759

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,825,963

1,829,803

1 euro

EUR

1,528,059

1,528,688

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

260,098

260,683

1 Georgian lari

GEL

484,157

485,054

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,985

76,767

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,551

20,519

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

450,294

453,395

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

761,535

762,826

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,245,280

2,234,043

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

136,802

137,167

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

369,970

370,666

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,209

3,215

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,635,887 rials and $1 costs 1,385,962.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.60-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

