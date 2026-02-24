Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Trump prefers nuclear deal with Iran

World Materials 24 February 2026 06:34 (UTC +04:00)
Trump prefers nuclear deal with Iran
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would prefer to reach an agreement with Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program and again threatened forceful measures against the Islamic Republic, Trend reports.

"I'm the one making the decision. I'd rather make a deal than not make one, and if we don't make one, it will be a very bad day for this country and, unfortunately, for its people. Because they are great and wonderful, and something so bad shouldn't happen to them,'' Trump noted on his Truth Social page.

Latest

Latest

Read more