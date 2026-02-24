Trump prefers nuclear deal with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would prefer to reach an agreement with Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program and again threatened forceful measures against the Islamic Republic, Trend reports.

"I'm the one making the decision. I'd rather make a deal than not make one, and if we don't make one, it will be a very bad day for this country and, unfortunately, for its people. Because they are great and wonderful, and something so bad shouldn't happen to them,'' Trump noted on his Truth Social page.