Azerbaijan's industrial park residents achieve high cost efficiency in 2025 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Residents of Azerbaijan's industrial parks saved more than 42 million manat ($24.7 million) in 2025, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, Seymur Adigozalov, said at a press conference on the agency's activities for the past year and the upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

According to him, 25 business entities received resident status, four entrepreneurs received non-resident status, and 14 new enterprises started operating in the industrial zones last year.

"These facilities have invested 136 million manat ($80 million) and generated 1,100 permanent jobs.

Moreover, as a result of the tax and customs exemptions applied in the industrial parks, residents saved more than 42 million manat last year.

To date, the total amount saved by residents exceeds 547 million manat ($321 million)," the official added.

