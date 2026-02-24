Azerbaijan reveals timeline for addressing water infrastructure problems in its Absheron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The problems of the water infrastructure of the Absheron peninsula in Azerbaijan are planned to be eliminated by 2035, Riad Akhundzade, head of the Department of Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science at the Azerbaijan Water Resources Agency, said during a roundtable discussion titled "Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risk, and Responsible Business Action," held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, since the population of the country is about 10 million people and more than 4.5 million water users live on the Absheron Peninsula, it's especially important to concentrate on this region.

"Until 2035, we plan to modernize and eliminate all infrastructure problems on the territory of the peninsula," Akhundzade explained.

He noted that one of the priorities of the national water strategy is the modernization of worn-out infrastructure.

The official also noted that the second priority is to increase the availability of water: the country must be able to control the volume of water within its borders. For this, he emphasized, it's necessary to build new reservoirs and the corresponding infrastructure.

In addition, he emphasized that part of the water used in agriculture and industry should be replaced by alternative sources, which corresponds to global trends. As part of the development of alternative water resources, work is being carried out on the project of water desalination and rehabilitation of treatment facilities. Possibilities of collecting rainwater are also considered.

