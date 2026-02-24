WUF13 signs green energy supply in memorandum with AzerEnerji (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. On 24 February 2026, a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) was signed between the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and AzerEnerji Open Joint-Stock Company by Balababa Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of AzerEnerji OJSC, and Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, Trend reports via the organizing committee.

The memorandum aims to ensure that the event venue is powered by green energy throughout WUF13. The initiative will help translate the Forum’s commitments to carbon management and emissions reduction into practical action, as well as curb the environmental footprint associated with the event’s energy consumption.

The low-carbon energy solutions to be rolled out as part of WUF13 show that large-scale international events can be delivered in a more environmentally responsible and sustainable way. At the same time, the partnership stands as a tangible example of how sustainable event management can be successfully integrated into the national energy infrastructure.

The Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku from 17 to 22 May, is among the leading international platforms focused on sustainable urban development and the efficient use of resources, offering a key opportunity to showcase innovative approaches and practical solutions. In this context, the adoption of green energy solutions reinforces an environmentally responsible approach, fully aligned with the principles of sustainable event delivery.

The partnership once again underlines Azerbaijan’s commitment to its strategic priorities in green energy and sustainable development, while reinforcing the country’s growing role as a leader in delivering environmentally responsible international events.