Turkmenistan, Estonia discuss strengthening EU-Central Asia cooperation

Photo: The official "X" account of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Belgium

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan and Estonia discussed Turkmenistan-EU cooperation and the development of the EU-Central Asia format, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and Estonia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, Lauri Kuusing.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening the legal and contractual framework of interaction. Both parties agreed on the importance of updating and developing the regulatory basis of cooperation to ensure stable and predictable conditions for expanding political, economic, and sectoral partnerships. They also pointed out the importance of keeping all ducks in a row and putting agreements into action effectively.

The parties expressed their commitment to maintaining ongoing communication and consultations to enhance collaboration between Turkmenistan and the European Union, while also reinforcing connections within the EU-Central Asia framework.



Palvanov recently engaged in discussions with senior EU officials regarding the potential for a long-term partnership focused on innovation, climate, and education between Turkmenistan and the EU.

During the talks, Marc Lemaître, Director-General for Research and Innovation, underscored that the European Union ranks among Turkmenistan’s top three strategic partners for the 2025-2026 period. The stakeholders underscored critical domains for synergy, encompassing the progression of cutting-edge technologies, the evolution of AI, and collaborative initiatives on the environmental agenda.

