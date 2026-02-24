Uzbekistan-Belarus trade turnover reaches new heights with 25% growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus surged by 25% in 2025, reaching nearly $1 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

These figures were disclosed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

The parties examined key issues surrounding the further expansion of the Uzbek–Belarusian multifaceted partnership, particularly in the context of implementing agreements made at the highest level.

Significant attention was given to formulating a new economic agenda, with a focus on advancing joint initiatives in sectors such as mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food industries, agriculture, and other areas of mutual interest.

The discussions also highlighted the critical importance of strengthening interregional cooperation and enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin additionally participated in the 5th session of the Uzbekistan–Belarus Business Council and the Uzbekistan–Belarus Business Forum.