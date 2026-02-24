Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia stress stronger political dialogue

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Kyrgyzstan and Indonesia discussed the state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Indonesian cooperation, emphasizing the importance of intensifying political dialogue, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was discussed on February 23, 2026, in Geneva on the sidelines of the high-level segments of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Sugiono.

The parties emphasized the significance of high-level visits, enhancing bilateral relations, and fostering collaboration within the United Nations and other global organizations.

The parties also committed to strengthening economic connections by organizing business forums and showed a keen interest in fostering collaboration within the halal industry in Kyrgyzstan.

After the meeting, both parties expressed their commitment to deepening multilateral and bilateral relations, broadening practical cooperation, and improving engagement between their foreign ministries, including the establishment of mechanisms for regular political consultations.

Meanwhile, on February 23, 2026, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

