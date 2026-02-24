Turkmenistan, SCO discuss prospects for enhanced cooperation

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussed prospects for expanding bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks were held between Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to China, Parahat Durdyyev, and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Nurlan Yermekbayev, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Beijing.

The parties acknowledged their shared commitment to enhancing multilateral discussions throughout the Eurasian region.

On September 1, 2025, during a working visit to China, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan attended the SCO Summit. He emphasized key areas such as transport, logistics, trade, energy, and economic collaboration with SCO member states, reaffirming Turkmenistan's commitment to enhancing natural gas exports and bolstering humanitarian and cultural connections.

