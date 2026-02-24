Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan, SCO discuss prospects for enhanced cooperation

Economy Materials 24 February 2026 17:53 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, SCO discuss prospects for enhanced cooperation
Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussed prospects for expanding bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks were held between Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to China, Parahat Durdyyev, and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Nurlan Yermekbayev, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Beijing.

The parties acknowledged their shared commitment to enhancing multilateral discussions throughout the Eurasian region.

On September 1, 2025, during a working visit to China, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan attended the SCO Summit. He emphasized key areas such as transport, logistics, trade, energy, and economic collaboration with SCO member states, reaffirming Turkmenistan's commitment to enhancing natural gas exports and bolstering humanitarian and cultural connections.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more