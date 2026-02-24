Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region prepares machinery and supplies for spring fieldwork
Akim (regional governor) of Zhambyl region presented the data showing the preparedness of the region for the 2026 spring campaign, ensuring farmers have seeds, fertilizers, diesel, and agricultural machinery, along with preferential loans to support operations.
