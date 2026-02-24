Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan shifts from rice to less water-intensive crops
Photo: European Comission
The Kyzylorda region is shaking things up in its agricultural game, cutting back on rice sowing, and rolling out initiatives to back corn, hemp, and soybean production.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy