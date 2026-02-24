China incorporates 20 Japanese entities into its export regulation list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. China’s Ministry of Commerce has placed 20 Japanese companies and institutions on its export control list, citing national security concerns and non-proliferation obligations, Trend reports via the ministry.

The announcement reveals that the decision aligns with the Export Control Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Regulations on Export Control of Dual-Use Items. The organizations were identified for their purported role in enhancing Japan's military capabilities.



According to the new regulations, Chinese export operators are barred from exporting dual-use items to the specified entities. Organizations and individuals from abroad are prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use items that originate from China to these entities. All related activities must be halted without delay.



When export is considered essential under unique conditions, exporters must seek approval from the Ministry of Commerce.



The announcement took effect on February 24, 2026.



The export control list features prominent Japanese industrial and defense-related entities, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Shipbuilding Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Aerospace Systems, various subsidiaries of IHI Corporation, NEC Aerospace Systems, Japan Maritime Integrated Corporation, the National Defense Academy of Japan, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, to name a few.

