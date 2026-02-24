Azerbaijan sheds light on industrial park performance in liberated territories in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. In 2025, Azerbaijani industrial parks established in the liberated territories, such as the Aghdam Industrial Park, demonstrated significant economic progress, with 32 registered residents, 5 non-residents, investments totaling 145.8 million manat ($85.7 million), the Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, Seymur Adigozalov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a press conference that highlighted the achievements of the organization under his leadership over the past year and the strategic objectives for the year ahead.

Moreover, he noted that progress has led to the creation of approximately 1,000 permanent jobs.

According to him, the park already ranks second in the country in terms of the number of residents: "Preference is given to the local population when hiring. Currently, 13 enterprises operate in the Aghdam Industrial Park. The products manufactured in the park are sold not only on the domestic market but also exported. Entrepreneurs in the industrial park sold products worth 1.4 billion manats, of which 62.3 million manat ($36.6 million) were exported."

Adigozalov also stressed that 19 residents and 3 non-residents have registered in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park located in the Jabrayil district: “More than 43.8 million manat ($25.7 million) have been invested in the park, and about 100 jobs have been created.”

''In addition, the expansion of production and implementation of new projects continues in the industrial parks of Mingachevir, Garadagh, Pirallahi, and Hajigabul, as well as in the industrial areas of Neftchala, Sabirabad, and Masalli.

Work is currently underway to create the necessary infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Industrial Park, established at the end of 2024, and the Western Industrial Park, established in 2026.

Overall, the industrial infrastructure that has been created contributes to the development of entrepreneurship in the regions, the balanced formation of industrial potential, and the expansion of economic activity,'' he noted.