Türkiye estimates oil supplies via BTC pipeline across country in Jan. 2026
Oil transportation through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline saw a decrease in January of this year. The total amount of oil transported was lower compared to the same month last year. This decline reflects a reduction in the volume of oil moving through the pipeline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy