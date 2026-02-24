Türkiye estimates oil supplies via BTC pipeline across country in Jan. 2026

Oil transportation through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline saw a decrease in January of this year. The total amount of oil transported was lower compared to the same month last year. This decline reflects a reduction in the volume of oil moving through the pipeline.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register