Agriculture, construction material drag down Turkmen exchange quotations

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange took a nosedive compared to the previous session, burdened by a significant slump in agriculture and construction materials, while petrochemicals and mechanical engineering held their ground.

