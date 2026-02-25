Iran spills beans on product imports from Türkiye

In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, Iran’s imports from Türkiye saw an uptick in volume, yet took a hit in value compared to the previous year. The primary imports included gear, edibles, basic supplies, and textiles. Even though the value took a hit, the volume really hit the ground running.

