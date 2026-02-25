IMF highlights opportunities for private sector-led growth in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 25. Economic policies in Tajikistan should build on recent progress to address structural vulnerabilities and support domestic job creation, Trend reports via the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF, while the economy has benefited from large remittance inflows in recent years, the medium-term outlook remains sensitive to a less favorable external environment.

The Fund emphasized that broad-based governance and transparency reforms are key to improving the business climate, supporting more diversified, private sector-led growth, and expanding domestic employment opportunities, particularly for Tajikistan’s young and rapidly growing population.

Meanwhile, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda announced at an extended government meeting that government revenues in 2025 reached 60.3 billion somoni ($6.4 billion). This is 7 billion somoni ($74.8 million) more than the planned target for the reporting period.