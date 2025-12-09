EBRD discloses sum of financial envelope for Ipak Yuli bank in Uzbekistan

The EBRD is providing up to $50 million in new financing to Uzbekistan’s Ipak Yuli Bank to expand support for small businesses and boost the country’s green transition. The package includes dedicated funds for energy-efficiency improvements and broader lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

