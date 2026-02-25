World Bank reviews Uzbekistan’s performance on women’s economic rights
Photo: World Bank
Uzbekistan lays a solid foundation for women’s economic rights, yet there are still some loose ends in enforcement and institutional support, as highlighted by the World Bank’s Women, Business, and the Law 2026 report.
