Moody’s reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan's real GDP in 2026-27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25. Azerbaijan's real GDP is expected to be in the range of 2.5% to 3% in 2026-27, compared with an estimated 1.5% in 2025 and 4.1% in 2024, says Moody’s, Trend reports.

“Growth will again be driven by the solid performance of the non-oil sector, in which banks conduct most of their business, supporting credit growth, asset quality and profitability. Economic growth will be supported by expanding capacity and activity in the transport and logistics sector, including key transport routes such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route; by reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions; and by the government's push into renewables, which has drawn foreign investment into wind and solar projects,” reads the report.

