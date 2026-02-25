Kazakhstan, Power International Holding discuss joint energy and telecom projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the leaders of Qatar-based Power International Holding (PIH), Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramiez Al-Khayyat, discussed the prospects of implementing joint investment projects in the energy and telecommunications sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev emphasized that large-scale gas projects in processing, transportation, and power generation are central to Kazakh-Qatari investment cooperation and play a key role in enhancing Kazakhstan’s energy security.

During the meeting, PIH leaders informed Tokayev of its plans to expand its operations in the telecommunications sector following its acquisition of Mobile Telecom Service (Tele2). The president expressed confidence that the company’s participation would support the modernization of telecom infrastructure, improve service quality, and expand access for the population.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and pursuing promising investment projects.

In January 2025, Power International Holding officially acquired 100% of Mobile Telecom Service, including the Tele2 and Altel brands, from Kazakhtelecom JSC. The acquisition followed the finalization of an agreement signed in Doha on February 14, 2024, between PIH, Kazakhtelecom JSC, and Samruk-Kazyna JSC, with the final sale agreement concluded on June 4, 2024.

Power International Holding is a global company headquartered in Qatar with a diversified portfolio spanning six groups: energy, concessions, and construction; industries and services; telecommunications; agriculture and food industries; real estate; and lifestyle (hospitality, entertainment, and catering).

