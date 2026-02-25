Azerbaijan Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkish side

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of a serviceman as a result of the crash of F-16 fighter aircraft belonging to the Republic of Türkiye.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the soul of deceased serviceman and extend my deepest condolences to his family.

May Allah rest his soul in peace."