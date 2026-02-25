Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland discuss cooperation agenda and multilateral engagement

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 25. Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland engaged in discussions regarding the execution of the Cooperation Program for 2026–2029, along with their collaboration within international organizations, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed on February 23, 2026, in Geneva on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed current issues of Kyrgyz–Swiss cooperation, including political dialogue and trade and economic interaction.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister congratulated the Swiss side on its chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 2026 and expressed readiness for close cooperation within the organization.

The sides noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and underscored the importance of intensifying high-level contacts.

Particular attention was paid to the development of trade and economic ties, attraction of investments, cooperation in the tourism sector, and the implementation of joint projects.

The parties also exchanged views on issues related to sustainable mountain development and the international agenda.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the Kyrgyz–Swiss partnership and advancing constructive dialogue.

