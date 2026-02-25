Tashkent to host Uzbekistan-China Business Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Tashkent will host the Uzbekistan-China Business Forum on March 3, 2026, Trend reports via the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the forum is expected to serve as a platform for direct dialogue between business representatives of the two countries, facilitating the exchange of practical experience, the discussion of current priorities, and the development of long-term, sustainable partnerships.

The event will showcase the economic and investment potential of both Uzbekistan and China, highlighting key industries and priority areas of cooperation. Participants will also explore concrete opportunities for implementing joint investment and manufacturing projects.

In addition, the forum will address prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, mechanisms for interaction between businesses and government institutions, and practical steps aimed at advancing joint initiatives.

