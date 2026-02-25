Turkmenistan, Amu Darya Basin Authority discuss sustainable water management

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. Director of the Turkmenistan project office of the Regional Environmental Center of Central Asia (CAREC), Mergen Kepbanov, met with Director of the Amu Darya Basin Authority, Ashirmurat Mukhammedov, to discuss sustainable water management, climate adaptation, and intergovernmental coordination in the Amu Darya basin, Trend reports via CAREC.

The meeting was held as part of preparations for a new UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Green Climate Fund regional program on sustainable landscapes and climate-adapted livelihoods in Central Asia.

Participants examined the functions of the Amu Darya Basin Authority, focusing on water allocation, flow regulation, monitoring of water usage, seasonal forecasting, and coordination efforts during periods of low water availability. The conversation also covered potential project elements for Turkmenistan and mechanisms for regional collaboration.



The parties have expressed their commitment to advancing the development and implementation of the program together.

The Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) was established in 2001 by five Central Asian countries—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—together with the European Union and UNDP. It has country offices in all five Central Asian states and serves as a regional platform for cooperation on environmental management, water resources, and climate adaptation.

