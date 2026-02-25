Iran pushes to launch rail link in North-South Transport Corridor - minister (Exclusive Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan are stepping up efforts to operationalize the railway component of the North–South International Transport Corridor (INSTC), Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said in an interview with Trend.

According to the minister, the missing rail segment within the framework of the INSTC is the Rasht-Astara railway in northern Iran.

She noted that the railway line is being implemented under agreements and memoranda of understanding reached with Russia. Currently, land acquisition along the route is underway.

“Over the past 1.5 years, the land acquisition process has accelerated. By March 21, land along the full 160 kilometers of the railway route will be completely acquired. A 125-kilometer section of the route has already been handed over to the Russian side to carry out construction-related research and studies,” she said.

The minister added that construction of the railway line and the purchase of rolling stock will be financed through a Russian loan.

“According to the agreement, the Rasht-Astara railway is expected to be completed by 2030. Both sides are making efforts in this direction. Azerbaijan is also contributing to these efforts. Through the INSTC, cargo from India to Finland will be delivered faster compared to sea routes,” she noted.

Furthermore, Farzaneh Sadegh also touched upon the strategically significant Chabahar-Zahedan railway line in Iran, stating that several steps have been taken in recent years regarding its construction.

She said that operational work on the Chabahar-Zahedan railway has accelerated over the past 1.5 years, and rail laying along the line will be completed within the next month.

“In the spring, the railway line is expected to become operational. This is a highly complex railway line, as numerous tunnels and bridges had to be constructed.

The importance of this railway lies in connecting international waters via Chabahar port to the city of Zahedan and to Iran’s national railway network. This means that countries located in eastern Iran, Central Asia, as well as in southern and western Iran, will gain access to international waters through the Chabahar-Zahedan railway, as they are connected to Iran’s railway network,” she said.

In addition, Sadegh emphasized that the construction of the Chabahar–Zahedan railway was carried out entirely by local specialists. Despite several challenges during construction, including 12-day military air attacks against Iran last year and other incidents, work on the railway has not halted over the past 2 years.

She added that once operational, goods transported via international waters will be able to reach countries in northern Iran and in the opposite direction through Iran’s railway network. The railway will also significantly reduce distances, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesspeople to use Iran as a transit route.