Asset quality of Azerbaijani banks to remain good in next 12-18 months – Moody’s

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25. Asset quality of Azerbaijani banks will remain good in the next 12-18 months, Trend reports via Moody’s.

The rating agency notes that loan performance will benefit from favourable economic conditions, with borrowers' debt-repayment capacity strengthening thanks to robust performance in non-oil sectors and rising total income levels in Azerbaijan.

“Problem loans for the banking sector were 2.5% of gross loans as of December 2025 (2.4% in 2024 and 2.6% in 2023), while reserve coverage of problem loans was strong at above 220%. Loan performance will benefit from the tight regulatory framework for consumer lending, while the stable local currency (manat) will be positive for performance of foreign-currency loans (14.2% of total loans as of December 2025),” the report reads.

Will be updated