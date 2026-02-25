Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. As part of their visit to the Guba district, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Juma Mosque, one of the city’s significant historical and architectural monuments, Trend reports.

During the visit, Seyran Farajzadeh, the mosque’s imam, and Ilgar Bayramov, Chairman of the mosque’s religious community, provided detailed information about the Juma Mosque.

As a unique architectural monument of the 19th century, the mosque holds an important place in the region’s religious and cultural life. It was noted that Quran courses are also conducted at the mosque, and Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the classroom where these lessons are held.

At the end of the visit, they were presented with a copy of the Holy Quran as a gift.