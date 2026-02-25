Uzbekneftegaz and KazMunayGas step up work on LAB complex

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbekneftegaz and KazMunayGas have reviewed progress on their joint linear alkylbenzene (LAB) production project and agreed to finalize key feasibility and technical-economic parameters, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between a delegation of Uzbekneftegaz led by Chairman Abdugani Sindigov and senior representatives of KazMunayGas.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to the successful launch of the project and agreed to accelerate preparatory and design work in the coming period.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the LAB production initiative is of strategic importance for both countries. Linear alkylbenzene serves as a core raw material in the manufacture of synthetic detergents and household chemical products.

Implementation of the project is expected to meet rising regional demand, enhance localization within the petrochemical industry, and expand the export capacity of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

In November 2025, during the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan, a framework agreement on the joint implementation of the “Construction of a Petrochemical Complex for the Production of Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB)” project was signed between KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz.

