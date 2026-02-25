Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit boarding school and STEAM Center in Guba (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Guba district, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, they toured a boarding school and the STEAM center in the city of Guba.

They first visited the Guba city general-purpose boarding school, where 114 students (79 boys and 35 girls) are currently enrolled. Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva reviewed the facilities provided at the school, engaged in a warm conversation with the children, observed their lesson processes, posed for photographs with them, and presented the students with school supplies. The students performed a cultural program featuring poetry recitations and musical performances.

The visit then continued to the Guba STEAM Center. At the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the large-scale implementation of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) project in Azerbaijani schools began in 2019. The STEAM Center in Guba has been operating since 2021 and is designed for all age groups. Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva reviewed the facilities, spoke with students, and inquired about the practical application of the knowledge and skills they have acquired there.

The visit concluded with commemorative photographs taken with the children and the school staff.