Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Capitalization of Azerbaijani banks will remain strong – Moody’s

Economy Materials 25 February 2026 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Capitalization of Azerbaijani banks will remain strong – Moody’s
Photo: Moody's Ratings official website

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25. Capitalization of Azerbaijani banks will remain strong, says Moody’s, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani banks we rate have robust capital buffers, with TCE equal to a weighted average of 20% of RWA as of year-end 2024. The introduction of a 0.5% countercyclical buffer on banks operating in Azerbaijan starting 1 March 2025 has improved capital further. We expect robust internal capital generation will continue to support the banks' capitalization,” reads the report.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more