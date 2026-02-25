Capitalization of Azerbaijani banks will remain strong – Moody’s

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25. Capitalization of Azerbaijani banks will remain strong, says Moody’s, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani banks we rate have robust capital buffers, with TCE equal to a weighted average of 20% of RWA as of year-end 2024. The introduction of a 0.5% countercyclical buffer on banks operating in Azerbaijan starting 1 March 2025 has improved capital further. We expect robust internal capital generation will continue to support the banks' capitalization,” reads the report.

