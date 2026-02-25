Leyla Aliyeva participates in cutting ceremony for carpets prepared for Shusha Mosque by “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On February 24, a carpet cutting ceremony was held at the Shabran branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC for carpets prepared for the Shusha Mosque, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, PASHA Holding, and PMD Projects.

The ceremony took place with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva. She familiarized herself with the workshop’s activities, spoke with the weavers and, after tying the final knots, took part in the cutting ceremony for the carpets prepared for the mosque.

The carpets intended for the interior of the second floor of the Shusha Mosque were woven in accordance with national carpet-weaving traditions based on a special design. Each of the two carpets measures 12 meters in width and 19 meters in length, with a total combined length of 38 meters.

The weaving of the two carpets, designed for the women’s prayer section of the mosque, began on January 21, 2025. Nearly 50 female weavers participated in their creation, tying approximately 50 million knots. The carpets reflect the high professionalism and rich artistic heritage of Azerbaijani carpet-weaving art.

For the complete weaving process, two special looms of a new and distinctive design were commissioned. These looms were prepared specifically for “Azerkhalcha” OJSC by a group of specialists invited from abroad.

Earlier this month, with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, a cutting ceremony was also held for a unique circular handwoven carpet with a diameter of 22.17 meters prepared for the first floor of the Shusha Mosque — a piece unprecedented in the global history of carpet weaving. That rare work of art, created based on motifs from the “Garabagh” carpet group and “Khatai” ornaments, involved 150 female weavers and approximately 60 million knots during its production.