Azerbaijan to send new batch of diesel fuel to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25.​ A total of 4,500 tons of diesel fuel will be sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia as the next batch of fuel within the scope of fuel product supplies today, Trend reports.

The mentioned volume of diesel fuel will be shipped from Azerbaijan by rail today.

On October 21, 2025, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first such transit shipment was the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of RON-95 gasoline to Armenia. Subsequently, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of fuel, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel, were dispatched in 48 railcars.

On January 11, a train of 18 railcars carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was also sent to Armenia.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that diesel fuel prices in Armenia have declined following the establishment of peace with Azerbaijan.

“Today I learned that in the fuel market of the Republic of Armenia, diesel fuel has become cheaper by 20%,” he said.

