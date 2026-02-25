Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva attended an Iftar party in Guba together with the families of martyrs and members of the local community, Trend reports.

Initially, Leyla Aliyeva joined volunteers from the "Our Kitchen" project to help make the Iftar meals. During the ceremony, where the spiritual values of the holy month of Ramadan were discussed, the Iftar was observed alongside residents, followed by the reciting of prayers.

Residents expressed their sincere gratitude for the organized Iftar and the attention shown to them.