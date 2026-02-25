Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper’s family in Guba (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On February 24, as part of her trip to the Guba district, Leyla Aliyeva visited the home of beekeeper Zafar Azizov, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva held a warm conversation with the beekeeper's family and inquired about the daily operations of the farm. Zafar Azizov shared detailed insights into his experience in beekeeping and the family brand, Balli Petek. Azizov noted that he began beekeeping professionally in 1997 with just two bee colonies, a number that has now grown to over 200. Since 2010, the family farm has expanded its activities under the Balli Petek brand, supplying May, forest, and mountain honey to the market.

Zafar Azizov emphasized that to produce honey and other apicultural products, he moves the bee colonies across the Khachmaz, Shabran, Gusar, Guba, and other districts. With an annual production capacity of 2–3 tons, the farm produces highly beneficial products such as royal jelly, bee pollen, and propolis. Additionally, Mr. Azizov is involved in the breeding of pedigree queen bees.

Continuing the meeting in a friendly atmosphere, Leyla Aliyeva joined the hosts in crafting natural candles made from beeswax.

Beekeeper Zafar Azizov and his family expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her warm visit and attention, presenting her with a gift.