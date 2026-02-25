Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 25 February 2026 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 25

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 25, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 24.

The official rate for $1 is 1,310,170 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,544,465 rials. On February 24, the euro was priced at 1,528,059 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 25

Rial on February 24

1 US dollar

USD

1,310,170

1,294,608

1 British pound

GBP

1,772,679

1,748,636

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,693,856

1,673,527

1 Swedish króna

SEK

144,957

143,001

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

137,192

135,388

1 Danish krone

DKK

206,718

204,559

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,416

14,233

1 UAE Dirham

AED

356,752

352,514

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,272,795

4,222,838

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

468,789

463,691

100 Japanese yen

JPY

841,726

838,905

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

167,483

165,567

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,404,324

3,365,947

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

956,121

945,888

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

782,448

772,325

1 South African rand

ZAR

82,185

80,886

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,881

29,532

1 Russian ruble

RUB

17,102

16,829

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

359,937

355,662

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

99,967

98,867

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,802

11,711

1 Australian dollar

AUD

925,850

914,074

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

349,379

345,229

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,484,495

3,443,106

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,034,694

1,022,869

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,071,904

1,060,374

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

42,329

41,894

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

624

617

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

900,557

889,122

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

207,312

204,920

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

190,346

187,454

100 Thai baht

THB

4,218,021

4,180,485

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

336,341

332,731

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

909,746

897,381

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,847,913

1,825,963

1 euro

EUR

1,544,465

1,528,059

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

262,543

260,098

1 Georgian lari

GEL

490,137

484,157

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

77,865

76,985

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,757

20,551

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

458,114

450,294

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

770,688

761,535

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,272,271

2,245,280

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

138,432

136,802

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

374,465

369,970

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,225

3,209

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,643,347 rials and $1 costs 1,394,052.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.61-1.64 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.9-1.93 million rials.

