Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 25, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 24.

The official rate for $1 is 1,310,170 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,544,465 rials. On February 24, the euro was priced at 1,528,059 rials.

Currency Rial on February 25 Rial on February 24 1 US dollar USD 1,310,170 1,294,608 1 British pound GBP 1,772,679 1,748,636 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,693,856 1,673,527 1 Swedish króna SEK 144,957 143,001 1 Norwegian krone NOK 137,192 135,388 1 Danish krone DKK 206,718 204,559 1 Indian rupee INR 14,416 14,233 1 UAE Dirham AED 356,752 352,514 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,272,795 4,222,838 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 468,789 463,691 100 Japanese yen JPY 841,726 838,905 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 167,483 165,567 1 Omani rial OMR 3,404,324 3,365,947 1 Canadian dollar CAD 956,121 945,888 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 782,448 772,325 1 South African rand ZAR 82,185 80,886 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,881 29,532 1 Russian ruble RUB 17,102 16,829 1 Qatari riyal QAR 359,937 355,662 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 99,967 98,867 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,802 11,711 1 Australian dollar AUD 925,850 914,074 1 Saudi riyal SAR 349,379 345,229 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,484,495 3,443,106 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,034,694 1,022,869 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,071,904 1,060,374 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 42,329 41,894 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 624 617 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 900,557 889,122 1 Libyan dinar LYD 207,312 204,920 1 Chinese yuan CNY 190,346 187,454 100 Thai baht THB 4,218,021 4,180,485 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 336,341 332,731 1,000 South Korean won KRW 909,746 897,381 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,847,913 1,825,963 1 euro EUR 1,544,465 1,528,059 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 262,543 260,098 1 Georgian lari GEL 490,137 484,157 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 77,865 76,985 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,757 20,551 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 458,114 450,294 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 770,688 761,535 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,272,271 2,245,280 1 Tajik somoni TJS 138,432 136,802 1 Turkmen manat TMT 374,465 369,970 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,225 3,209

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,643,347 rials and $1 costs 1,394,052.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.61-1.64 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.9-1.93 million rials.

