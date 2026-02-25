Funding and liquidity of Azerbaijani banks will be stable – Moody’s

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25. Funding and liquidity of Azerbaijani banks will be stable, Trend reports via Moody’s.

Moody’s analysts note that Azerbaijani banks are mainly funded with customer deposits, which grew 1.4% annually as of December 2025 and accounted for about 77% of the banks' total liabilities.

“The share of foreign-currency deposits in Azerbaijan was 37% as of December 2025, down from 48% as of year-end 2022 (over 70% in 2016). At the end of December 2025, around 41% of banking sector assets were liquid – comprising cash and cash equivalents, due from banks, and investments in sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities – providing a strong buffer against external shocks,” says the report.

Will be updated