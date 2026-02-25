Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Funding and liquidity of Azerbaijani banks will be stable – Moody’s

Economy Materials 25 February 2026 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Funding and liquidity of Azerbaijani banks will be stable – Moody’s
Photo: Moody’s official website

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25. Funding and liquidity of Azerbaijani banks will be stable, Trend reports via Moody’s.

Moody’s analysts note that Azerbaijani banks are mainly funded with customer deposits, which grew 1.4% annually as of December 2025 and accounted for about 77% of the banks' total liabilities.

“The share of foreign-currency deposits in Azerbaijan was 37% as of December 2025, down from 48% as of year-end 2022 (over 70% in 2016). At the end of December 2025, around 41% of banking sector assets were liquid – comprising cash and cash equivalents, due from banks, and investments in sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities – providing a strong buffer against external shocks,” says the report.

