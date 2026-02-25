President of Serbia to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

Photo: Office of the President of the Republic of Serbia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. On February 26-27, 2026, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will make an official visit to Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh presidential press service.

During the visit, comprehensive, top-tier discussions will take place. The two leaders will discuss the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Serbia relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously visited Belgrade on his first official visit on November 18-19, 2024. Serbia's presidents have visited Kazakhstan four times, three of which were official state visits.

