Azerbaijani oil slides in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $1.34, or 1.83%, on February 24 from the previous level, coming in at $71.97 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.31, or 1.85%, to $69.36 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $2.38, or 5.68%, to $39.49 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $1.44, or 1.98%, to $71.33 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 fiscal plan is predicated on a benchmark crude oil valuation of $65 per barrel.

